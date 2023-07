Personalisation Generative AI Strategy

The use of generative AI, or GAI, has immense potential for planning and creating campaigns but despite the many opportunities it offers, it lacks emotion, which hampers the marketer’s job as a storyteller and has implications for the future of marketing.

Why it matters

Marketers are excited about generative AI’s contribution to innovation and personalisation, and how human creativity can harness its power, but they are also looking for controls to make the ecosystem more secure.

Takeaways