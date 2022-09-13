Influencers, KOLs Marketing to youth Websites, online services, apps

Twitch has become popular for non-toxic entertainment and as a community destination for live chat and social interaction; Generation Twitch, the young users of this livestreaming platform, expect brand experiences to be dynamic and collective.

Why it matters

The next generation is leading cultural change, and brands have to earn the right to communicate with them. This is because the old modalities of force-fed polished brand content are over and digital engagement is about being part of a supportive community.

Takeaways