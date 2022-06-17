Generating a better return on sustainability: How to unlock new forms of value | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Strategy

The sustainability imperative is upon us and will disrupt the way we live, work and do business more radically than anything previously seen in our lifetime, but a sustainability responsiveness plan requires investment with no clear path to achieve an immediate commercial return.

Why it matters

To navigate the complex world of sustainability disruption and release market and customer value, Ogilvy Consulting’s Andy Wilson explains that organisations must have a clear sustainability strategy, a well-defined sustainability ambition and the ability to fund a sustainability transformation, while aligning the sustainability agenda with stakeholders’ priorities.

Takeaways