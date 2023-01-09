General Motors taps into the power of zero-party data | WARC | The Feed

Using customer data Data protection & privacy

General Motors (GM), the automaker, is tapping into the power of zero-party data as a means to build consumer relationships based on trust and transparency.

Why it matters

Enduring brand values like trust remain crucial components of marketing. For automakers, this now applies not only to the safety and reliability of physical vehicles, but how they manage and protect the consumer data being created by a new generation of connected cars.

Takeaways