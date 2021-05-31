Genentech shows pharma brands can play in online gaming | WARC | The Feed

Marketing to youth Esports DTC, prescription products

Genentech, a biotech company at the forefront of treating hemophilia with its Hemlibra brand, tapped online gaming to raise awareness of the condition and build a sense of togetherness among young members of the patient community.

In late 2020, Genentech held an online gaming competition – called “The Bloodless Battle” – that saw numerous teams, including two featuring players with hemophilia, duke it out on Apex Legends, a popular “battle royale” game published by Electronic Arts.

Why it matters