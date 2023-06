Gen Z media use Marketing to Gen Z Brand trust

When it comes to news sources and issues of trust, Gen Z – the first generation to grow up with the internet – continues to be skeptical of the information they see online.

Yet most follow brands on social media (76%), while almost two-thirds of Gen Z have purchased a product after seeing it advertised on social media, according to a survey from consumer insights platform Zappi.

Why it matters

It’s important to stay in touch with Gen Z’s ever-changing thinking and worldview as brands look to build lasting relationships and loyalty.