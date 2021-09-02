Gen Z twice as likely to buy from a brand with a sonic identity | WARC | The Feed

Brand identity & image Music & sound Radio & audio audiences

Young adults are almost twice as likely to purchase from a brand that has a sonic identity, signalling the importance of sound within brand marketing, according to a new study from audio branding agency DLMDD and YouGov.

Why it matters

This suggests having a familiar sonic identity can help brands stand out among competitors and build consumer loyalty. The research found that those aged 18 to 24 are twice as loyal to brands with a distinctive sound/jingle, at 20% compared to 11% among all adults.