Gen Z consumers in the US are more likely to be receptive to Chinese brands than older adults in the country, a recent study from research firm Morning Consult reports.

Why the Gen Z view on brands matters

Gen Z’s purchasing power is rising, and this generation is ushering in a new era of consumer habits and preferences. As a result, new opportunities exist for unusual and unfamiliar brands that may have struggled to gain traction with older shoppers.