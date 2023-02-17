Gen Z experiences ‘crisis fatigue’ | WARC | The Feed
Gen Z experiences ‘crisis fatigue’
The state of the world is getting to young Brits, an increasing number of whom appear to be losing interest in current affairs and the world around them.
That’s according to the Global Gen Z report from GWI, which notes the effect that multiple, overlapping global crises have had on this generation, especially Covid and the cost of living. Brexit isn’t mentioned but that’s arguably also a factor behind some of the report’s findings.
Key findings
In the UK:
- Interest in environmental issues has dropped by 19% over the past year.
- Interest in news and current events has declined by 23%.
- Interest in other countries and cultures is down 16% and there’s been a 9% drop in those saying they want to explore the world.
- The fastest-falling character trait among this generation is “adventurous” (-5%).
Globally:
- 43% of 16-25-year-olds say that helping the environment is important to them.
- Four in 10 say they’re prone to anxiety, while 22% cite social media as a contributing factor.
- 31% like to listen to 90s music and half of this age group say they listen to music to “escape reality”.
- 54% like vintage clothing styles.
Why it matters
The tone and style of marketing messages aimed at Gen Z needs to reflect their interests and concerns. What seems to be emerging is a complex mix of anxiety and optimism, nostalgia and a desire to try new things. It’s difficult terrain for brands, but for those that succeed in connecting with this age group there will be future rewards as it matures.
Key quote
“The usual anxieties of being a young person teamed with a near-constant cycle of alarming news has meant they’re experiencing crisis fatigue” – Chase Buckle, VP, Trends, at GWI.
Sourced from GWI
