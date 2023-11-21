Gap looks for brand reinvigoration | WARC | The Feed
Gap looks for brand reinvigoration
Clothing business The Gap is looking to strengthen its portfolio of brands – which include Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta – with “crisp identities and purpose”.
The role of marketing
On an earnings call, CEO Richard Dickson outlined a need to build on the heritage of the individual brands and explained: “We have to communicate through innovative marketing to regain a powerful ongoing voice in the cultural conversation.”
“Brand reinvigoration is about driving both relevance and revenue,” he said. “Effective brand reinvigoration is about getting it right holistically and consistently.”
Takeaways
- Old Navy has a strong and distinctive brand positioning in the value space, said Dickson, and “the execution of that positioning is a significant opportunity”. One change has been a dedicated women’s marketing campaign that drove market share gains.
- Dickson believes “Gap has been far too quiet in the cultural conversation”, adding “we need to market our core categories in a much more relevant and meaningful way”. A new campaign for the holiday period is an early indicator.
- Banana Republic “has an opportunity to thrive in the quiet luxury space”, he said. “This evolution will take time to manifest as we transition away from what was previously a highly promotional and transactional experience.”
- Athleta has addressed problems with product, marketing and retail execution and is seeing “positive NPS scores and positive sales growth in certain key products that we marketed in the new brand voice”.
Key quote
“We do a lot of marketing that could be more effective. You will be seeing a lot more creative, consistent, bold narrative breakthrough marketing … but it doesn’t necessarily mean that we are going to be spending more. It’s about being more effective with what we spend” – Richard Dickson, CEO, The Gap Inc.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Gap UK]
