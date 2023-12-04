Gaming in prime cultural position in 2024 | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Gaming in prime cultural position in 2024
04 December 2023
Gaming is primed to cement its position in culture and across screens in 2024 with the continued roll-out of TV and films inspired by games, but there will also be more gaming-aligned spaces, media opportunities and audiences in the coming year. 

Why gaming matters for marketers

While in-game advertising isn’t a new space, a shift in conversation and culture – in parallel with a growing stable of immersive and impactful media inventory – has increasingly brought gaming into focus as a marketing channel for brands and agencies.

In attention studies, game media activations have consistently shown that they have the...

