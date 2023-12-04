Gaming in prime cultural position in 2024 | WARC | The Feed

Gamers Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gaming hardware & software

Gaming is primed to cement its position in culture and across screens in 2024 with the continued roll-out of TV and films inspired by games, but there will also be more gaming-aligned spaces, media opportunities and audiences in the coming year.

Why gaming matters for marketers

While in-game advertising isn’t a new space, a shift in conversation and culture – in parallel with a growing stable of immersive and impactful media inventory – has increasingly brought gaming into focus as a marketing channel for brands and agencies.

In attention studies, game media activations have consistently shown that they have the...