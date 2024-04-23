Gaming: How to create immersive and effective brand experiences | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Gaming: How to create immersive and effective brand experiences
23 April 2024
As traditional gaming arenas evolve into immersive, multi-sensory and multi-form social spaces, brands have the opportunity to curate personalised and lasting experiences to engage meaningfully with the lucrative US$5 billion gaming market in Southeast Asia and its 270 million gamers.

Why immersive brand experiences matter

Brands can build AI-enabled non-player characters to develop relationships with audiences in new ways to provide personalised and interactive real-time consumer experiences that allow AI to learn more about the consumer and conversation.

Takeaways
  • Extend IRL occasions with exclusive in-game experiences and benefits to bridge the gap between virtual entertainment and real-world consumption.
  • Non-player character (NPC)...

