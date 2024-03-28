Gaming drives purchase in three key SEA markets | WARC | The Feed

Gamers Gaming hardware & software In-game advertising

New data from WARC shows that at least a quarter of video gamers in Indonesia and Singapore have bought a product they first saw in a gaming stream or while playing a game themselves, but the latter rises to 31% in Malaysia.

Why gaming matters

Southeast Asia’s gaming culture is thriving, with the number of mobile and PC gamers in the region expected to increase to 344 million by 2027, up from 288.5 million in 2023. The reach that gaming offers can be especially helpful for driving funnel objectives, from discovery to purchase.

Key statistics