Gamefluencers: Harnessing their potential for brand growth | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, KOLs Gaming hardware & software

There is huge potential in using influencers on gaming platforms to increase sales and grow brands, with people turning to gaming and platforms to find communities and share stories after the pandemic left them feeling isolated.

Why it matters

When partnering with gamefluencers to connect more deeply with gamer audiences, brands must recognise that they are different from traditional influencers, with authenticity, humour and intimacy important to enable deeper engagement.

Takeaways