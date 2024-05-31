Game on: 2024 marks a diverse new era for sports marketing | WARC | The Feed

Health & well-being Diversity & portrayal in advertising Sports

As the 2024 Olympic Games approach, sports brands are shifting away from the ‘no pain no gain’ narrative, with signs indicating that the category is reinventing itself to stay relevant to a more diverse audience.

After years of playing to win, sport now embraces winning through play. Brands are building more positive narratives celebrating a wider range of emotions and including more people, regardless of their levels and ambitions, writes Jocelyn Turlan, senior strategy director at Wolff Olins.

Why the evolution of sports marketing matters