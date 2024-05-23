Full-funnel performance: a new approach to brand building | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Full-funnel performance: a new approach to brand building
23 May 2024
Awareness Brand growth Effectiveness studies

'Full-Funnel Performance' (FFP) is a new approach that blends brand awareness with performance marketing for long-term success, according to a new approach explored in a WARC Exclusive.  

Why Full-funnel performance matters

With more data at their fingertips than ever before, marketers have become obsessed with counting things online and driving immediate conversions. However, faced with a series of headwinds, purely performance-driven strategies, once commonplace, are becoming increasingly redundant.

Takeaways
  • Full-funnel performance establishes trust and recognition with potential customers. This "pre-conditioning" makes them more receptive to targeted performance marketing messages later in the funnel.
  • If a brand is seeing a...

