Fukushima fallout hits beauty brands hard | WARC | The Feed

Fukushima fallout hits beauty brands hard
SK-II, the Procter & Gamble-owned beauty brand, saw sales slump by 34% in China last year as consumers in the country, fearing possible radioactive contamination, avoided Japanese brands.
What happened
- Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant was shut down permanently in 2012, following the reactor meltdowns that happened the previous year when a tsunami struck the country’s east coast.
- Japan released treated radioactive waste water from the plant into the Pacific Ocean on two occasions last year (more are planned for years ahead), sparking a diplomatic row with China.
- While the International Atomic Energy Agency said the release would have a “negligible radiological risk”, lists of products that Chinese consumers thought might be contaminated, including beauty brands, appeared on social media.
- P&G was forced to address claims that the water source used in SK-II products might contain radioactive elements.
What brands are affected
- Japanese beauty brands are major players in China and at one point more than 30 were blacklisted on Weibo.
- The extent of SK-II’s exposure was revealed in a P&G Q2 earnings call this week, although CFO Andrew Schulten also reported that consumer research “indicates SK-II brand sentiment is improving” and he anticipated sales improvement in the second half of the year.
- In the wake of a consumer boycott, Shiseido (whose brands also include Drunk Elephant and Clé de Peau Beauté ) reduced its marketing activities, cancelling promotions of new products and livestreaming by KOLs.
- Shiseido also reported a sharp fall in e-commerce sales (more than 20%) in China in Q3 2023.
A silver lining?
- Shiseido reported that Singles Day sales were far lower than expected. In the past the company has suggested it could reduce its reliance on promotions during this period.
- P&G’s Schulten, too, noted that “we see the attractiveness of key opinion leaders and heavy discounting in key consumption periods decreasing – and that’s actually good for us.”
- He added: “We believe that a focus on brand equity, a focus on strong everyday value via the priority, will allow us to help grow the market back to mid-single digits and strengthen our position in the market.”
Why consumer confidence matters
It’s an example of how something entirely outside a company’s control, and difficult to anticipate and plan for, can impact a brand’s performance. But both P&G and Shiseido have expressed confidence that this is a temporary issue – “most consumers have gone back to a neutral position, open to SK-II,” said Schulten – and have backed the long-term future of their China operations, pointing to the size of the market and a growing middle class.
