From fashion model to role model: Barbie’s playbook to win | WARC | The Feed

Over the past decade Barbie has been on a journey of reinvention after finding itself out of sync with culture; it has been recontextualised from a doll to an idea, from perceived as exclusive to celebrated as inclusive, and from created for girls to designed for all.

Why Barbie's journey of reinvention matters

Getting from the nadir of 2014 and the criticism of an appearance on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimwear edition to the triumph of the Barbie movie in 2023 has not been an easy process. It has required difficult decisions and changing the trajectory of...