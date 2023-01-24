From customers to superheroes: How to build value | WARC | The Feed

Marketing to B2B audiences Mobile planning and buying

The CMO of Liftoff, a company that helps brands better connect with their audience through apps, explains why it's important for campaigns to include an element of fun as it's likely to make a bigger impact on your customers.

Why it matters

An entrepreneurial mindset, understanding of the target market, and unique and creative ideas will achieve the desired outcomes in marketing but the most important thing to focus on is quality.

Takeaways