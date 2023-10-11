Freevee explores the business effects of advertising | WARC | The Feed
Freevee explores the business effects of advertising
A study* by Freevee, Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, has established that certain types of advertising are more likely to lead to preferred business outcomes and is looking at using “creative levers” to better achieve those objectives.
Why advertising styles matter
Amazon is well placed to see what sort of outcomes can be associated with the different styles of advertising – left-brain and right-brain – identified by System1’s Orlando Wood. “We know who saw these ads and we know who from exposure went on to purchase on Amazon,” explained Amazon Ads’ John O’Gorman, speaking at the EffWorks Global conference in London.
Alongside that measure of the direct response, Amazon also works with research agencies to measure brand uplift that results from its ads, so has a measure of the brand response.
Takeaways
- Ads with more left-brain than right-brain features observed a 2x higher likelihood to drive a direct response.
- Ads with more right-brain than left-brain features observed a 1.6x higher likelihood to be remembered.
- Wood has previously established that campaigns with more right-brain than left-brain features are more likely to create trust (5x among the top 20% of those tested) and to establish mental availability (2.4x).
- Campaigns with more right-brain than left-brain features also drive more and larger business effects (1.7x among the top 20% tested).
Key quote
“We know already that something like a strong call to action might elicit a direct response to an ad, but if we start thinking about advertising in terms of these subtler left-brain and right-brain features, that potentially puts many more creative levers at our disposal that we can utilise, depending on our objective” – John O’Gorman, Global Client Measurement Partner at Amazon Ads.
* The study was based on 170 US ads on Freevee, Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, and skewed towards CPG brands
BEC
