Free pints … as long as they’re alcohol-free | WARC | The Feed

Free pints … as long as they’re alcohol-free
With the holiday party season receding in the rearview mirror, thoughts turn to dry January – and alcohol-free beer brand Lucky Saint is looking to capitalise with a campaign offering free pints in pubs.
Why it matters
January is traditionally a slow period for the hospitality trade so anything that helps get people back into pubs is welcome. The bigger picture, however, is that the growing presence of alcohol-free beer brands on tap in pubs is helping to grow the category (read more in this WARC article: How Heineken is mainstreaming the alcohol-free category).
Takeaways
- The alcohol-free category is largely driven by existing drinkers, whose reasons range from health concerns to having to drive.
- Lucky Saint claims to be available in 1,000 pubs and other venues around the UK and says both large chains and independent groups are keen to stock non-alcoholic beers.
- Heineken 0.0 dominates the category in the UK, with volume sales roughly 4x those of its nearest competitor, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0 (Becks LA Alcohol Free is in third spot and Lucky Saint in fourth). It has also launched a dry January campaign, featuring footballer Gareth Bale.
- Big brands are finding high-profile sponsorship opportunities: Asahi Super Dry 0.0, for example, is the official training kit partner of Manchester City FC (although the club is being charged with trademark infringement by clothing brand Superdry).
Key quote
“There is definitely a big sober movement but moderation is still a much bigger driver of the category. You’ve got consumers moderating across all categories, whether that’s meat consumption, alcohol or sugar” – Luke Boase, founder of Lucky Saint.
Sourced from Financial Times, Morning Advertiser, Campaign
