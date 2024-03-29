Four rules for brands when working with creators | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, Creators, KOLs Collaboration & co-creation Social media audiences

Sixty-one percent of digital consumers say they use social platforms to follow a creator they like, according to research that aims to help brands take better advantage of working with creators.

The study from Snap Inc. and MAGNA uncovered consumer perceptions and preferences related to creator content.

Why creator marketing matters

IPG MAGNA estimates that marketers are forecast to spend $5.8bn on working with creators in 2024. As consumers’ receptivity to creators continues to grow, it is becoming increasingly important for brands to develop guiding principles on how best to leverage creators.

Four rules for working with creators