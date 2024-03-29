Home The Feed
Your selections:

Four rules for brands when working with creators | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Four rules for brands when working with creators
29 March 2024
Four rules for brands when working with creators
Influencers, Creators, KOLs Collaboration & co-creation Social media audiences

Sixty-one percent of digital consumers say they use social platforms to follow a creator they like, according to research that aims to help brands take better advantage of working with creators.   

The study from Snap Inc. and MAGNA uncovered consumer perceptions and preferences related to creator content. 

Why creator marketing matters

IPG MAGNA estimates that marketers are forecast to spend $5.8bn on working with creators in 2024. As consumers’ receptivity to creators continues to grow, it is becoming increasingly important for brands to develop guiding principles on how best to leverage creators.

Four rules for working with creators
  1. Take...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in