Four golden rules for SMEs in a downturn | WARC | The Feed

Small businesses and start-ups are often more at risk during an economic downturn, but by investing smartly and thinking creatively about marketing, businesses can get through tough times, writes Ayla de Moraes in a new article for WARC.

Why it matters

Counter to the budget pressure felt from founders, CFOs and finance directors, spending in a recession can secure long and short-term growth; with small businesses or scale-ups, recessions provide an opportunity for disproportionate growth compared to “normal times”, if the brand plays it right.