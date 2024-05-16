Ford rethinks its approach to digital | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Ford rethinks its approach to digital
Eco, hybrid, electric cars Digital media planning & buying Strategy
Ford Europe has reassessed the role of digital within its marketing, becoming much clearer about the role it should play and the metrics against which it should be judged.
Setting media roles
- In the recent past, Ford has been transitioning from a broadcast-first mentality to a digital-first mentality – driven in part by the pandemic – without necessarily questioning the rationale behind that approach.
- “We had good intentions in terms of being digital first, but we lost the meaning in terms of why should we actually be digital first,” Jen Meyers, head of media and partnerships at Ford Europe, told an audience at the recent Marketing Society Digital day event.
- The conversation subsequently shifted towards first establishing objectives for the core lines within the business and only then assessing where digital fits in helping achieve those.
- “We established media principles, brand principles for how each of those core lines should show up in marketing and show up to an audience,” Meyers explained.
A new audience
- Ford is having to find a whole new audience as it ramps up its EV offer. Not too long ago, the brand could think in terms of upgrading its existing customers, taking them from an entry-level Fiesta, for example, to a Cougar or Puma.
- “Now, as we’re entering the electric marketplace, we can’t do that anymore,” said Meyers. “We have an entirely different customer, an entirely different price point, an entirely different market to hit.”
The product portfolio
- Electric vehicles: They’re the future and “we skew our plan to be big and bold as we talk about our electric vehicles”. As part of that, Ford has started building social-first assets that resonate with the target audience.
- An example is the record of the first-ever drive around the world in an EV [pictured] by Lexie Alford, who was following in the footsteps of Aloha Wanderwell, the first woman to do the same trip in a Model T back in 1922. Less polished creator content is also running alongside that, stressing the range of the Ford Explorer which made the trip.
- ICE and hybrid vehicles: There’s still a large volume of such products to shift and “digital helps us identify signals that someone is interested in searching for a petrol vehicle…creative is a lot more price focused”.
- Transit: Where can marketing find the B2B customer.
The digital play
- A crucial aspect of digital marketing, Meyers added, is that “it can earn you a place at the table with your CFO”, as the conversation shifts from media metrics about reach and impressions into business metrics “where I can show up and explain that, for this dollar invested, this is what we’ve achieved.” In auto, that’s focused on driving traffic to the website, getting engagement and ultimately leads.
- It also means not optimising media to a traditional media metric. “We look at purchase intent,” said Meyers “What actions are [people] taking on our website to signal that they may be a potential buyer?” That’s a complicated piece to unpick, including everything from vehicle homepage views through dealer searches to pricelist downloads.
- “Think about customer journeys, and what actions someone might take, and build your optimisation plan based on something that’s customised and unique in order to be successful,” she advised.
BEC
[Image: Ford’s ‘Charge Around the Globe’]
