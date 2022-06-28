Automakers & marques Eco, hybrid, electric cars

Ford occupies a particular niche in the history of the automotive industry, with its introduction of the production line in 1913; its future, however, is less about the physical vehicle than the software it contains and the experiences the brand can offer.

Why it matters

The days of the internal combustion engine are numbered, and as automakers transition to electric vehicles it is not only the production techniques that will have to change; so too will marketing as it addresses a different consumer mindset.

Takeaways