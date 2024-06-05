Food brands feel the pricing heat | WARC | The Feed
Food brands feel the pricing heat
While snack food brands wrestle with “acceptable” pricing, and grocery brands extend distribution through discount stores, other parts of the FMCG sector are less affected by consumers’ economic difficulties.
Context
Those problems are especially evident in the US, as Mondelēz CEO Dirk Van de Put explained to the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference: “SNAP [Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program] has been reduced, [consumers] have to start paying back their college loans, the benefit payments they got during Covid are gone, savings have been depleted, credit card debt is going up.”
What it means
- There is a significant group of US consumers that is having to think carefully about their spending in the face of reduced assistance and increased prices
- They are changing how they shop – buying more on promotion, shopping more often in discounters, buying less, looking more to private label.
- At the same conference, Kraft Heinz CEO Carlos Abrams-Rivera noted that the business has “increased distribution in club by 20% this year, in dollar stores by 10% this year, to make sure that we are agnostic of where consumers are going, looking for value”.
- These are relatively recent shifts according to Van de Put. “Most companies find themselves now at price points which, for the consumer, are not acceptable anymore – and that has become evident over the last six to nine months.”
- To illustrate this point, he noted that just three years ago, 70% of the Mondelēz range in the US was sold below the $3 price point, but today 70% is above $4. “It’s clear we need to bring it back down below the $4 price point,” he said.
- “The way we do that is, in the short term, run different promotions that make it interesting for the consumer. In the longer term, it’s launching packs that are sold at $3, at $4, at the right margins for us.”
- But he also observed that European consumers are less affected by inflation and that in emerging markets the pricing issue is often dealt with by “playing with the sizing of the packs”.
Not all categories affected equally
- Procter & Gamble is not seeing such shifts, CEO Andre Schulten told the conference, because “the categories we’re in are important to consumers”.
- He reported that the business saw “on a weekly basis, consumers trading up within the P&G portfolio from powders to liquids to unit dose … every indication we see is a resilient consumer in our categories.”
- “They don’t want their feminine protection products to not work. They don’t want their diapers to leak,” he explained. “The cost of failure is so high that consumers are choosing a proposition that can reassure them that it will work. And if that reassurance is there, they are willing to pay and they are not trading down.”
- “I’m not disputing that the consumer is under pressure,”he said. “I just don't think that the consumer is making choices in our specific categories.”
Soured from Seeking Alpha
