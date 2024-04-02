Focus on savings frustrates marketing procurement teams | WARC | The Feed
Focus on savings frustrates marketing procurement teams
Marketing procurement teams at big global brands are frustrated with their current KPIs and want to broaden the metrics of success beyond savings, according to new research from the WFA.
Why marketing targets matter
Those who set targets often fail to understand marketing – only 52% of marketing procurement executives surveyed* said their target setters had “good” or “very good knowledge” of marketing – which increases barriers between procurement, marketing and the rest of the organisation.
The result is that many marketing procurement executives are being asked to deliver blunt or disconnected objectives that are likely to make it harder for procurement to work effectively with marketers and deliver real value.
Takeaways
- Just 15% of respondents said targets were based on detailed bottom-up category plans, by marketing category and market; targets are more likely to be based on a simple percentage of media & marketing spend (38%) or overall company financial requirements (24%).
- Media investments are the main focus for hard savings (in 2023, it was the main driver for 64%; and this drops to 53% in 2024).
- To look for savings, more brands are focusing on creative (19% in 2024, up from 11% in 2023) and production (11%, up from 5%) as they take advantage of technology advancements, including Gen AI.
- Saving expectations for 2024 are higher than 2023; one in two organisations expect to deliver 7% savings and above, and a further two in 10 expect to save more than 11% of their marketing investments.
Key quote
“In a world where AI could soon be telling marketing procurement how much things cost, marketing procurement could aim to redefine itself as ‘brand investment managers’, helping their organisation shape advertising and promotion investments, revealing new opportunities, reducing waste and driving out inefficiencies” – Laura Forcetti, Director of Global Sourcing at the WFA.
*Setting and Delivering Targets in Marketing Procurement is based on responses from 51 senior marketing procurement executives at global multinationals spending a cumulative $114bn in marketing annually.
Sourced from WFA
