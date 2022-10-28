FMCG and the green momentum: Is inflation a speed bump? | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Environmental & social issues

“Eco Actives”, or the world’s most environmentally conscious households, are declining in number for the first time in years, with a Kantar report indicating factors such as inflation and people’s receptivity to companies’ eco strategy driving the trend.

Why it matters

Environmentally conscious consumers are important to FMCG brands, which must continue engaging this target group amid concerns about climate change, plastic pollution and inflation, while countering their belief that brands are only using sustainability for profit.