Five lessons for brands targeting families with young children | WARC | The Feed

‘Generation Alpha’ – typically defined as those born between the years 2010 and 2025 – is having a sizeable impact on family routines and media consumption habits.

Why it matters

Three in five parents taking part in a new study by WildBrain Spark and Ipsos said their children’s viewing preferences have led them to research or buy a product. Furthermore, 42% said their child influences which retailers they choose to shop with.