Fintech solutions for India’s diverse financial realities | WARC | The Feed

Fintech is creating new behaviours and enabling easier access to financial services, which is driving a financial revolution across the country and uniting Indians’ aspirations, even as they remain divided by different financial realities.

Why it matters

The shift towards spending instead of saving and the surge in fintech solutions are driving India’s financial revolution, and this requires brands to offer more fluid, flexible financial products that accommodate changing needs while renewing the focus on brand-building.