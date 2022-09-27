Home The Feed
Fintech fuels festive demand in India
27 September 2022
After two pandemic-disrupted years, this year’s festival season in India promises to be a good one for e-commerce retailers especially, driven in part by pent-up demand, in part by the new flexibility offered by a fast-growing fintech sector.

What’s happening

Buy now pay later volumes were already up a reported 17% in the first half of the year and, now, as the festive season arrives, fintech brands are partnering with e-commerce players to enable more consumers to take advantage of the deals on offer. Digital finance company axio tells the Economic Times it has seen 50-60% increase in BNPL spending during the festival season, while Flexiloans.com expects the e-commerce to record $12bn in revenues. 

One fintech’s festive story

  • Flexiloans.com reports demand from e-commerce vendors in over 500 cities.

  • Lead inquiries have risen 300%; lending disbursals are expected to grow 3x.

  • Where a normal festive season leads to perhaps 25% excess credit demand, founder Manish Lunia expects that to double to 50% this year.

  • Just over half of new leads are coming from Tier 2-4 cities, he reports.

Key quote

“Customers opt for easy and affordable finance options like Pay Later to make aspirational purchases while exclusive campaigns run by large e-commerce companies and D2C brands provide additional impetus” – Sashank Rishyasringa, Co-founder and MD, axio.

Sourced from Economic Times