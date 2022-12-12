Finding the right brand/performance balance in 2023 | WARC | The Feed

Long-term vs short-term effectiveness Marketing budgets

As tough economic times force brands to make difficult financial decisions in 2023, balancing brand and performance elements in marketing strategy will become even more important.

Why it matters

In challenging economic times, the temptation for many brands is to push forward on performance marketing for quick returns on scarce budgets. But this can often distract from thinking about the long-term impacts on brand health. Getting the balance right is essential, argues Maren Seitz, head of DACH at Analytic Partners.