Finding brand advantage in the supply chain | WARC | The Feed

01 December 2022
Finding brand advantage in the supply chain
Three-quarters of marketers globally anticipate supply chain issues of some sort over the coming year, according to a survey for WARC’s Marketer’s Toolkit 2023; successfully addressing these, whether they are minor or severe, could be the difference between success and failure.
Context
First it was the pandemic hindering access to raw materials, then the war in Ukraine added an energy crisis. On top of that, there are growing geopolitical tensions around the world, and the effects of climate change and inflation.
