Financial services: five trends driving the industry | WARC | The Feed

Financial services: five trends driving the industry
The financial services industry faces the ongoing challenges of inflation and climate change at the macro level, while customers’ evolving needs drive brands to deploy data at the micro level, increasingly for high-margin businesses – in a new Industry Snapshot, WARC explores the trends revolutionising finance and how marketers can address them.
The latest industry report specifically examines five shifts expected to impact financial services marketing in 2024.
Why industry challenges matter
The financial services industry is undergoing rapid change in response to a rise in new fintech entrants and changing consumer demands. Keeping up with advancements in the industry is key to remaining competitive, while understanding and catering to the changing needs of consumers can help to drive customer acquisition and improve customer loyalty.
Based on WARC’s proprietary GEISTE methodology, the report is part of the Evolution of Marketing programme, which provides marketers with insight into emerging trends and significant shifts in the industry.
Five financial services trends
- Banking joins the retail media wave: Banks are following the example of online retailers and leveraging their first-party customer data to sell advertising inventory.
- Climate disasters drive insurance premiums up: Insurance providers are hiking up prices and, in some cases, withdrawing coverage completely to reduce losses from worsening climate-driven disasters.
- Loyalty to banks in decline: Customers are more open to switching banks amidst higher cost of living, inflation, and interest rates.
- Growth of open banking creates more choice: New fintech entrants and traditional banks are investing in open banking, creating more choices for consumers.
- Building financial literacy among Gen Z: this generation is interested in improving their finances, but do not know how or where to start. Brands are employing a range of tactics to help Gen Z achieve financial literacy.
To help marketers respond to these trends, the report also contains a series of hypothetical scenarios businesses can use to plan and prepare themselves for different potential futures.
