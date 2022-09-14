Home The Feed
Finance app marketing in SEA: What to expect in 2022
14 September 2022
The pandemic helped to turn the Southeast Asia region into a fintech hothouse: AppsFlyer examines the explosive user growth of financial apps in the individual markets.

Why it matters

Hypergrowth in the digital finance sector is expected to continue with a much larger install base but as the pandemic continues to drive down app user loyalty, re-engagement rises in importance.

Takeaways

