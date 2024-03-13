Favorability is a powerful metric for Ally Bank | WARC | The Feed

Brand equity & strength Creativity & effectiveness Financial services (general)

Ally Bank, the financial services brand, has learned that favorability among consumers is a key metric, as it feeds into tangible actions that can drive business results.

According to a study designed by marketing trade body MMA Global, 73% of consumers with a favorable view of Ally Bank who were exposed to a brand advertising campaign went on to convert.

Why brand favorability matters

Brand favorability has often been perceived as a vanity metric with a limited connection to revenue goals. Understanding how that favorability translates into tangible action, however, can help marketers link positive associations with favorable outcomes for...