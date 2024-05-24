Fashion brands keep the DTC dream alive | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Fashion brands keep the DTC dream alive
Major fashion brands continue to move toward significant direct-to-consumer sales, according to reports, with big labels now thinking about striking a balance between owned channels and wholesale in a bid to be more effective marketers and retain more control of their own audience.
The Business of Fashion finds several major brands applying DTC growth strategies and seeing DTC sales – both online and off - fast outpacing overall sales.
Case in point
Levi’s, the denim-focused fashion brand, has stated that its long-term strategy is to generate a majority (55%) of sales through owned channels by 2027. In the short term that has led to an overall sales decline of 8% in Q1 this year, even if DTC sales have grown 8% in the same period to reach 48% of overall sales.
Why do it?
The benefits of selling direct to consumers are many: a brand selling direct controls its relationship with the consumer, providing all-important first-party data; a direct brand controls pricing and is able to foreground a greater mix of products beyond hero items. And, of course, you sacrifice less margin to retailers.
“We’re in a time in the economy where profitable growth matters. One of the best ways to increase margins is to cut intermediaries and go direct,” Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify, told BoF. His platform is helping brands to build out e-commerce offerings.
The road to DTC is risky and expensive, however, with online customer acquisition costs high. Brands that have been successful have typically deployed strong brand advertising to water the garden of future demand. Even super-famous brands like Nike have hit bumps in the road.
Why DTC matters
Following a pandemic that necessitated a big shift online, DTC is becoming a more sophisticated part of companies’ strategies, reflecting the demands of doing business in an environment of higher prices and a battle for value over volume.
At a marketing level, it changes a brand’s aims and types of communication – broad campaigns designed to lift all boats shift to more specific messaging driving punters to owned channels, whether physical or digital. It also speaks to a need to own the relationship (and the first-party data) as well as the brand experience.
It chimes with a broader shift in thinking toward differentiation as the key to value-led brand growth as outlined in new research from Kantar, which occurs at all levels of the marketing and shopping journey.
Sourced from Business of Fashion, WARC
Email this content