Farfetch changes the retail media narrative | WARC | The Feed

Farfetch changes the retail media narrative

Farfetch changes the retail media narrative
12 May 2023
Strategy

Luxury marketplace Farfetch is looking to the brand-building potential of retail media among its high-end audience while also driving sales, the company’s group president told Shoptalk Europe. 

Why it matters

Retail media usually aims for the bottom of the funnel, but Farfetch is suggesting another way to leverage its first party audience data and its influential and lucrative audience for marketing purposes by looking to brand-building work. 

Takeaways

