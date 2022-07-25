Marketing to B2B audiences Information technology Customer experience

Business-to-business (B2B) purchases are increasingly shaped by “micro-moments”, a shift that will demand a strategic rethink from many brands in this sector.

Why it matters

Purchases in the business-to-business (B2B) space were once characterised by long purchase cycles, drawn-out periods of information-gathering and a few key “moments of truth”, such as in-person meetings and trade shows. Rapid growth in the number of digital resources available to B2B buyers, however, means that smaller, more frequent interactions are becoming more important.