Home The Feed
Your selections:

F1 team sponsorship pays off for MoneyGram | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

F1 team sponsorship pays off for MoneyGram
10 January 2024
F1 team sponsorship pays off for MoneyGram
Sponsorship effectiveness Sports sponsorship Strategy

MoneyGram, the money transfer service, has seen multiple benefits from its sponsorship of the Haas team in the Formula 1 racing series.

Why sponsorship strategy matters

Sponsorship is a powerful way to engage with consumer passion points, but requires a nuanced approach to identify the right “fit” between a brand and a sporting property. This can involve tangible points of connection, but also the implicit values associated with a sport.

Takeaways
  • MoneyGram has undergone a digital brand transformation, and found common ground with the speed and forward momentum associated with Formula 1.
  • Haas was the first US team to be...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in