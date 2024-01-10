F1 team sponsorship pays off for MoneyGram | WARC | The Feed

Sponsorship effectiveness Sports sponsorship Strategy

MoneyGram, the money transfer service, has seen multiple benefits from its sponsorship of the Haas team in the Formula 1 racing series.

Why sponsorship strategy matters

Sponsorship is a powerful way to engage with consumer passion points, but requires a nuanced approach to identify the right “fit” between a brand and a sporting property. This can involve tangible points of connection, but also the implicit values associated with a sport.

Takeaways