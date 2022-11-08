EVs in India: Decoding the consumer psyche | WARC | The Feed

Consumer sentiment Eco, hybrid, electric cars India

Shraddha Ganesh identifies the consumer behaviours that are preventing the greater adoption of electric vehicles and green mobility in India.

Why it matters

Marketers cannot expect consumers to suddenly switch to EVs; they must acknowledge that potential buyers have doubts and there is no robust ecosystem for vehicle charging and maintenance. To create a wholesome purchase experience, they therefore have to work with mass transport authorities.

Takeaways