Evolving pharma marketing for a new era | WARC | The Feed

Data-driven marketing Pharma & healthcare (general)

A period of significant change in pharma and healthcare marketing lies ahead as the industry embraces data and omnichannel strategies – and marketers should view this as an opportunity, not as a threat.



Context

Despite pharma companies’ rapid upscaling of digital communications during the pandemic, the full adoption of data-driven marketing has lagged behind, writes SOLVE(D)’s Michael Le Brocq in an exclusive article for WARC.

Why it matters