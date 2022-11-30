Evolution of marketing: how tracking studies need to change | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Evolution of marketing: how tracking studies need to change
30 November 2022
Tracking theories & ideas

Brand planners use tracking information to implement changes suggested by the results, but few are entirely happy with what they’re getting back, indicating that they need to evolve to be more useful. 

Why it matters

Tracking studies often don’t deliver what planners want, finds Hilary Wood in the final part of WARC's Evolution of Marketing Series. 

