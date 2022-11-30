Evolution of marketing: how tracking studies need to change | WARC | The Feed

You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Brand planners use tracking information to implement changes suggested by the results, but few are entirely happy with what they’re getting back, indicating that they need to evolve to be more useful.
Why it matters
Tracking studies often don’t deliver what planners want, finds Hilary Wood in the final part of WARC's Evolution of Marketing Series.
