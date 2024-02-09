Evidence that archetypes can still be brilliant | WARC | The Feed

Brand theories & ideas Strategy

Archetypes are increasingly seen by some as the horoscopes of marketing and not part of a serious business discipline, but since they use a language that is intuitive to creative minds, archetypes still have a role to play in branding.

Why archetypes matter

Despite their reputation, brand archetypes still have value if they are used in the right way for the right job, explains Ryan France, head of brand strategy at Kantar Australia. This is especially the case when the brand has a clear association with an archetype, or the emotive clarity needed for differentiation and price justification.

