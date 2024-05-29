Everything’s an ad network: PayPal joins ad business gold rush | WARC | The Feed
Everything’s an ad network: PayPal joins ad business gold rush
PayPal is the latest non-endemic ad company to reportedly be plotting an expansion into the ad business, as the imperatives for profit built off first-party customer data rise to the fore – the move would represent a second wave of new ad networks built on financial systems rather than retail systems.
Why PayPal’s ad business matters
The nouvelle vague of ad networks are thinking about turning spending data into advertising signals, similar to how earlier ad network entrants used the signals and exposure opportunities of retail sites and apps.
The basis of such moves tend to bolt an ad business that is mostly incremental profit onto core operations that are often not very profitable. PayPal, meanwhile, enjoys a decent margin but that could be higher.
Yet, there is a risk that this trend will turn into a deluge as other financial companies join in, thereby muddying the impact of a particular exposure for the brand and, likely, reducing the price that providers can charge for advertising. It’s a new and complicated arena.
Advertising on and off PayPal
Effectively, PayPal – which launched its first ad product, Advanced Offers, back in January – has made a major new hire: Mark Grether, formerly Uber’s advertising chief, will run the payment company’s new ads division. The department will build on personalised offers and discount products – bought on a performance (sales-made) basis.
The new direction, however, will take PayPal’s ad business beyond advertisers that sell their products and services through the platform. It will turn data – based on well over six billion transactions by more than 400m customers – into a compass to help brands target customers on other platforms.
“If you’re someone who’s buying products on the web, we know who is buying the products where, and we can leverage the data,” Grether tells the WSJ.
It’s worth noting that PayPal also counts Venmo in its quiver of brands, with a significant social media presence and a regularly visited destination, especially among younger users. A spokesperson tells the paper that while users will be included by default, they can opt out of their data’s inclusion in the new network.
Context: Ad networks in banking
PayPal is far from the only financial services company pushing into advertising. It also includes established financial brands like JP Morgan Chase, whose strategy has been developing beyond banking for some years into a full media solutions platform, and relative upstarts like Revolut, which are now touting advertising to account for up to a third of revenues in the coming years.
- It’s a big deal – with a lot of appetite for new advertising avenues close to the consumer: according to Nielsen data, 70% of marketers globally consider retail media more important for their strategies in 2024 compared to 2023 due to its effectiveness and rising popularity.
- WARC’s latest Future of Measurement report deals with the larger trend more fully (members can read here; if you’re yet to subscribe, get a sample here). At the brand level, this manifests in 71% of brands, agencies, and publishers increasing their first-party assets.
- For original thinking on this trend, which began in the depths of the pandemic, look to Eric Seufert’s observations on his Mobiledevmemo blog and the long list of examples confirming them.
Sourced from WSJ, PayPal, WARC, MobileDevMemo. Image: PayPal
