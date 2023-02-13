Every second counts on TikTok | WARC | The Feed

Douyin/TikTok Social media planning & buying Strategy

Understanding how to optimise the first few seconds of an ad on TikTok can help brands drive a much greater impact on this platform.

Why it matters

TikTok, the video-sharing app, has rapidly disrupted the social media space, with an especially dedicated Gen Z audience that is now accustomed to an endless stream of short-form video. Successful TikTok ads reflect an understanding of how to capture viewer attention without alienating users.

Takeaways