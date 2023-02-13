Your selections:
Every second counts on TikTok | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
13 February 2023
Every second counts on TikTok
Douyin/TikTok Social media planning & buying Strategy
Understanding how to optimise the first few seconds of an ad on TikTok can help brands drive a much greater impact on this platform.
Why it matters
TikTok, the video-sharing app, has rapidly disrupted the social media space, with an especially dedicated Gen Z audience that is now accustomed to an endless stream of short-form video. Successful TikTok ads reflect an understanding of how to capture viewer attention without alienating users.
Takeaways
Email this content