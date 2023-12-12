Europe’s EV market needs a recharge | WARC | The Feed
Europe’s EV market needs a recharge
European car buyers are no longer so certain that electric vehicles (EVs) are the future because of continuing worries about driving range and newer concerns about price as people face higher living costs, issues highlighted in a new study.
Sentiment is changing
The annual EVForward* Europe study from data analytics and market advisory firm Escalent finds:
- Just 36% of buyers in major European markets now feel that EVs are the future, compared to 42% last year. Sentiment has weakened particularly in Spain, Italy and France.
- Twice as many people have experienced driving an EV in 2023 (14%) compared with 2021 (8%), yet positivity towards EVs has declined.
- Only 32% of new car buyers hold a positive opinion about EVs (35% in 2022), while a higher percentage now holds a negative opinion (24% vs. 20% in 2022).
- Positivity towards EVs is much higher among 18-30-year-olds: 49% say they have changed their opinion to be more positive in the last year compared with 26% of people older than 66 years.
Barriers to purchase
- One in three (34%) does not expect to pay a premium for a new EV over a petrol vehicle.
- Driving range is the most prominent barrier, with 16% of Europeans claiming it is the top reason for not buying an EV (although people are becoming more realistic about how far they can drive such vehicles).
- Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEV) are preferred by many for longer trips: 63% claim that having the option to use petrol, when charging is not available, is their prime reason for buying these vehicles.
What brands can do
“EV buyers would benefit from more support than they currently receive from their EV brands,” explains Mark Carpenter, managing director of Escalent UK. “Gone are the days when a car purchase was a one-off transaction every few years at best,” he adds. “There is a great opportunity for brands to play the role of ‘trusted advisor’ throughout the EV ownership experience.”
That could include providing support behind the vehicle sale to facilitate wall box charger installation at buyers’ homes and backing more services at charging points, or more charging points at areas where services already exist.
*Based on surveys of more than 10,000 consumers across France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK who intend to buy a car in the next five years.
Sourced from Escalent
