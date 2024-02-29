European publishers take the ad war to Google | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
European publishers take the ad war to Google
Thirty-two European media groups have joined forces to take out a €2.1bn lawsuit against Google, alleging they have suffered losses because of the tech giant’s practices in digital advertising.
Why is it happening
- “Without Google’s abuse of its dominant position, the media companies would have received significantly higher revenues from advertising and paid lower fees for ad tech services,” lawyers for the publishers said.
- “Crucially, these funds could have been reinvested into strengthening the European media landscape,” they added.
Who’s suing?
- Reuters lists some of those involved: Axel Springer (Germany), Schibsted (Norway), Krone (Austria), DPG Media, Mediahuis (both Belgium), TV2 Danmark A/S (Denmark), Sanoma (Finland), Agora (Poland), Prensa Iberica (Spain), Ringier (Switzerland).
- Axel Springer has been at the forefront of other attempts by publishers to tackle Google’s control of the digital advertising landscape through its replacement of cookies.
Google says
In a statement, Google described the lawsuit as “"speculative and opportunistic”, adding that “Google works constructively with publishers across Europe … [Our advertising tools] adapt and evolve in partnership with those same publishers”.
Sourced from Reuters
