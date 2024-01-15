European online shopping habits revealed | WARC | The Feed
European online shopping habits revealed
French consumers spend the least amount of time among European consumers browsing and researching products online, but they are the most open to livestreaming, according to a new survey*.
The big picture
Alibaba-owned AliExpress found that 94% of consumers from France, Germany, Spain and the UK had spent money online over the three months to end November 2023, with almost half (49%) spending £251 / €288; almost a fifth (19%) spent £301-500 / €403-575.
Key findings
- Time spent: On average, 29% of people spent 1-2 hours online per week browsing and researching products. The Spanish proved to be the most thorough online browsers, with 25% spending between 9-10 hours online each week. Across the four markets, French consumers spent the least amount of time online. This was consistent across all age groups.
- Top shopping categories (across all markets, in order): Clothing, underwear, sleepwear & shoes; beauty & health; toys & hobbies; sports & entertainment; phones & telecommunications.
- Top shopping channels (across all markets, in order): Online marketplaces; retailer website; retailer mobile app; second-hand platforms; social media shops.
- Online marketplaces were most popular, with 50% of consumers having shopped via this channel.
- Older consumers (55+) preferred to go straight to the retailer's website; shopping via social media was most popular amongst those aged 16-24 (26%), dropping to 8% amongst those aged 55+.
- Across all age groups, people bought more from influencer-sponsored posts compared to celebrity-sponsored ads.
- Livestreaming remains an emerging shopping channel and is more popular amongst male consumers compared to female consumers. It is also more popular in France compared to other markets.
*4,039 consumers aged 16+ across France, Germany, Spain and the UK were surveyed about their shopping habits online
Sourced from AliExpress
