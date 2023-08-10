European consumers most ready to cut spending  | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
European consumers most ready to cut spending 
10 August 2023
Consumers in Europe are more likely than those in other regions to cut spend across categories, with areas such as fashion and ‘treats’ particularly at risk. 

That’s according to analysis by WARC and GWI that identifies the pivotal factors shaping consumer purchase decisions across various brands and categories. 


Context 
Inflation and the cost of living are issues affecting consumers everywhere, while Gen Z, faced with a world of worries, is also experiencing a mental health crisis. WARC’s 2023 Consumer Trends report identifies those aspects of emerging consumer behaviour that are more pronounced in different regions.

Takeaways (EMEA)
  • While around a quarter of European consumers would trade down to cheaper alternatives, consumers in the region also exhibit a greater tendency to not buy the item at all compared to other countries – especially for clothing (20%) and electronic items (17%).
  • The appetite for second-hand shopping and selling is increasing in Europe as consumers look for cost-effective ways to shop.
  • Compared to the global average, Europe shows a greater reliance on search engines; Gen Z is just as likely to use social networks (47%) as search engines (48%) to do their research.